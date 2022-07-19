Vladimir Putin visits Iran in first journey exterior former Soviet Union since invading Ukraine





Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday.

“I am very pleased to be on the hospitable Iranian soil…We can boast about record figures in terms of trade growth,” said Putin in a bilateral meeting with Raisi. “We are strengthening our cooperation on international security issues, making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian conflict.”

Raisi also hailed a “significant” commitment to security cooperation between the two countries, saying the two countries had “good experience” in fighting terrorism.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s national oil company signed a $40 billion agreement with Russia’s state-run gas company Gazprom, according to a statement from Shana, the news agency for Iran’s oil ministry. The deal includes development of Iranian gas fields and building new gas export pipelines.

Khamenei meanwhile hailed mutual cooperation between…