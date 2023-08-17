Vlatko Andonovski: US coach resigns after earliest Girls’s World Cup exit

Vlatko Andonovski took charge of the US in October 2019

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned after the team’s worst performance at a Women’s World Cup.

The four-time winners were knocked out by Sweden in the last 16 on penalties at this year’s tournament.

It was the team’s earliest exit from a World Cup – they had finished at least third at every other edition.

“Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program,” sporting director Matt Crocker said.

“We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to US Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport.”

Andonovski added: “While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world.”

Twila Kilgore, a current assistant coach of the national team, has been named interim head coach.

