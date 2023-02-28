VMware Announces Innovations at Mobile World Congress 2023 that Enable Service P… – Press Release

Mobile World Congress 2023—Today, VMware, Inc. VMW announced innovations and expanded partnerships across its service provider and edge product portfolios to meet the evolving needs of Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprises.
“It’s a time of change for service providers as they modernize their networks and monetize their services,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “Meanwhile, enterprises are seeking more secure, reliable, and better delivery of apps, data, and services to the edge for branch offices, factory floors, clinics and retail stores. At Mobile World Congress 2023, we’re announcing innovations to help our customers with their transformation efforts by delivering multi-cloud solutions for service providers and enhanced networking and security capabilities to support the needs at the edge.”
Enabling CSPs to Modernize their Networks to Leverage the Power of 5G
VMware today showcased deployment of the VMware Telco Cloud platform by CSPs as well as product advancements and an expanding partner ecosystem. Highlights include:
- VMware introduced innovations and enhanced offerings to help CSPs more quickly modernize their networks. VMware unveiled its vision for the Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) framework, which follows the O-RAN alliance’s approach of simplifying, optimizing and automating the RAN and its applications; and a new technical preview that will allow CSPs to complement VMware ESXi by running disaggregated and virtualized RAN functions directly on a bare metal server with VMware Tanzu.
- Additionally, VMware is providing next-generation networking within VMware Telco Cloud Platform with VMware NSX delivering telco-grade intelligent networking and lateral security capabilities. With recent advances, including the DPU-based acceleration announced last August, VMware offers accelerated networking and security performance for VNFs and CNFs, while enhancing…