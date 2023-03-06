Volcon ePowersports Reports Annual 2022 Operational and Financial Results – Volc… – Press Release

AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volcon Inc. VLCN (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today reported its operational highlights and financial results for fiscal year 2022.



Company Highlights:

Through December 31, 2022 signed 151 dealers

Delivered the first 2023 Volcon Brats to customers in December 2022

Have taken pre-orders for the Stag of more than $116 million if all orders are fulfilled 1

Taken delivery of our first three Stag validation units in early 2023 that include our custom suspension parts in addition to the GM propulsion components

Grunt EVO and Runt launch expected in the second quarter of 2023

We signed 7 new dealers in the fourth quarter of 2022. Jordan Davis, CEO notes “In the fourth quarter of 2022, we purposely slowed signing of powersports dealers as we expected product shortages as we transitioned the manufacturing of the Grunt to a third party manufacturer and dealt with the shortage of certain parts due to supply chain delays. In February 2023 we hired two new regional sales managers who will cover the Northeast and Southwest US, including California, where we already have dealers who have expressed an interest in carrying the Volcon product line up. We have also hired a regional sales manager to build our dealer network in Canada. We expect to have over 250 dealers in the US and Canada signed by the end of 2023. Pre-orders and interest for the Stag from dealers and consumers continue to be strong. As of the date of our third quarter earnings release we had received pre-orders exceeding our initial planned production volume for 2023 and we continued to take waitlist orders from interested dealers and end users alike during the fourth quarter of 20221.

__________________________

1 Pre-orders are cancellable until they are fulfilled.

We launched the Volcon Brat, the Company’s first E-Bike in September 2022, and began taking pre-orders during the third quarter of 2022. We began shipping…