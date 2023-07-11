VOLT LITHIUM CORP. FILES PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS – Volt Lit… – Press Release

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volt Lithium Corp. VLTVLTLF FSE: I2D))) (“Volt” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.



Upon a (final) short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus“) becoming effective, these filings, subject to securities regulatory requirements, will allow the Company and certain of its securityholders to qualify the distribution of up to C$100 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, and units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the “Securities“) during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective, in amounts, at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of any offering, and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement (“Prospectus Supplement“).

The filing of the Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility and to have the ability to react quickly to market opportunities for raising additional capital by offering the Securities on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of Prospectus Supplements to assist with achieving the Company’s forecasted goal of commercial production in the second half of 2024. Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the Securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Prospectus and any Prospectus Supplement within the 25-month period that it is effective.

A copy of the preliminary preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found under Volt’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any…