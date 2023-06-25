Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Personnel Change and Status Update on Outstanding… – Press Release

TORONTO, June 25, 2023 /CNW/ – Voltage Metals Corp. (“Voltage” or the “Company”) VOLT VLTMF is pleased to announce that Alice Margulies, CA, CPA, has been appointed as the Company’s interim CFO effective June 8, 2023, bringing her professional expertise in junior mining audit. Ms. Margulies takes over from Nickolas Mah whose resignation as CFO was effective the day prior.

The Company further announces that in consultation with Ms. Margulies and its auditors, it has revised the expected date for filing its outstanding annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the “Issuer Statements”) to July 31, 2023.

As was previously announced on May 5, 2023, the Company’s application for a temporary management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”), made on April 18, 2023, was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) effective May 2, 2023.

Said application for an MCTO was made on the basis that the Company was unable to file the Issuer Statements on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023. The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay. The Company’s recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted. While the MCTO remains in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s listed securities. By its terms, the MCTO will be revoked two business days following the receipt by the OSC of all filings the Company is required to make under Ontario securities law, or further order of the OSC.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of…