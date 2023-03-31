Voltage Metals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement – Voltage Metals (O… – Press Release

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ – Voltage Metals Corp. (“Voltage” or the “Company”) VOLT VLTMF is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$605,242.86 through the issuance of 20,174,762 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share.

Eligible finders were paid a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for technical reporting, exploration of the Company’s mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland. The Company’s mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

