Volvo Cars Q1 Results: Stable start to 2023, as company continues delivering on … – Press Release

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

Q1 revenue was SEK 95.7 bn ( SEK 74.3 bn in Q1 2022)

( in Q1 2022) Q1 operating income was SEK 5.1 bn ( SEK 6.0 bn in Q1 2022)

( in Q1 2022) Q1 operating income (excluding JVs and associates) was SEK 6.3 bn ( SEK 5.9 bn in Q1 2022)

( in Q1 2022) Q1 EBIT margin was 5.3 per cent (8.1 per cent in Q1 2022)

Q1 EBIT margin (excluding JVs and associates) was 6.6 per cent (7.9 per cent in Q1 2022)

Q1 basic earnings per share was SEK 1.21 ( SEK 1.29 in Q1 2022)

( in Q1 2022) Q1 fully electric car sales share at 18 per cent (8 per cent in Q1 2022)

Volvo Cars today reports a 7 per cent increase in operating profits, excluding joint ventures and associates, to SEK 6.3 bn and an EBIT margin of 6.6 per cent for the first quarter of 2023. While delivering improved earnings for the quarter, despite raw material prices remaining at elevated levels and continued turbulence around the world, Volvo Cars’ execution engine remains focused on its transformation priorities. The interim report for the first quarter 2023 can be found here.

“We have started 2023 on a stable note, continuing to deliver on our ongoing transformation with increased revenues and core profits in the first quarter,” said Jim Rowan, president and chief executive. “With this performance we’ve laid a strong foundation for the rest of 2023, but we remain ever vigilant amidst the continued turbulence around the world. Our focus is on execution.”

During the first quarter, Volvo Cars sales increased 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, with fully electric car sales growing by 157 per cent. This performance took the share of fully electric cars to 18 per cent, versus 8 per cent in the first quarter last year. It demonstrates that Volvo Cars is among the fastest transformers in the industry, while also maintaining price discipline.

This growth was achieved with only two fully electric models – the XC40 and the C40. Volvo Cars will introduce more fully electric cars in the coming years, at least one per…