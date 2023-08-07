Vontier’s Veeder-Root TLS-450PLUS Automatic Tank Gauge Receives Approval from Ca… – Press Release

Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vontier Corporation VNT, a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, and Veeder-Root, a subsidiary of Vontier and worldwide leader in fuel management and environmental technology, announced today that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the In-Station Diagnostics (ISD) certification for Veeder-Root’s TLS-450PLUS Automatic Tank Gauge (ATG). The certification took effect on July 28, 2023.

Under CARB regulations, California gas stations with an annual throughput of more than 600,000 gallons must be equipped with an approved In-Station Diagnostic system. The approval of the TLS-450PLUS positions Veeder-Root’s ISD as the only certified solution that supports all vapor processor configurations and all certified vapor recovery nozzles. California fuel retailers now have the opportunity to upgrade their ATG systems to the latest technology the industry has to offer, while staying compliant with all ISD performance requirements as defined by CP-201.

“Vontier is committed to supporting our customers as they adapt to evolving regulatory requirements and industry trends by leveraging our broad portfolio of market-leading solutions,” said Mark Morelli, President & CEO of Vontier. “Sustainability is key to our strategy as we pave the way to a cleaner, more secure, and more connected mobility ecosystem. At the same time, delivering differentiated solutions that increase our customers’ productivity is equally as critical, and the TLS-450PLUS enables both.”

The TLS-450PLUS platform brings retailers additional capabilities that improve operational efficiency, including remote monitoring and management, enhance network security, and lower cost of ownership while still providing the same reliability of the TLS-350 system they know so well. The TLS-450PLUS also provides extended record retention, role-based access management,…