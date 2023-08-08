VSBLTY’S AI TECHNOLOGY REPLACES SECURITY CARDS FOR OFFICE BUILDING ACCESS – VSBL… – Press Release

Authorized Employees Quickly Admitted Via Facial Recognition Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. VSBGF VSBY (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, announced today that it has deployed a next generation access control system in Mexico.

VSBLTY AI Technology Enables Safer, Faster Access to Mexico Headquarters Building

Previously, traditional access control systems have been key cards, key fobs, or digital passwords, but each has its own security limitations. Today, utilizing VSBLTY’s AI-based Vector™ software, access control is more secure by using advanced facial recognition. Employees now enter their workplace without physical checkpoints while CCTV cameras and AI-backed software verify their status. If the system identifies an unauthorized person, building security is notified immediately.

To ensure a safe workplace, this program provides a continuous search for unknown persons based upon an enrollment database of employees and other authorized personnel. Each day, approved visitors to the building are automatically logged and entered into the firm’s system.

The software is also not only capable of identifying a stranger (whose image is not in the records) attempting to enter an authorized area but can identify a terminated or previously problematic employee whose image is in the system. This advanced program can also offer additional security, including weapons detection and suspicious behavior to trigger alerts.

By integrating VSBLTY’s leading edge technology with the client’s Video Management System, VSBLTY makes their cameras “smarter” providing real time monitoring and alerting. Utilizing 40 CCTV cameras, the system monitors the headquarters of the client, a major global retailer. Several hundred employees work in the two-story building.

