VTNR INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsui… – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers or acquirers of Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR securities between April 1, 2022 and August 8, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Passmore v. Vertex Energy, Inc., No. 23-cv-00128 (S.D. Ala.), the Vertex Energy class action lawsuit charges Vertex Energy and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. No other securities class action lawsuit is currently pending against Vertex Energy.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-vertex-energy-inc-class-action-lawsuit-vtnr.html

Lead plaintiff motions for the Vertex Energy class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 12, 2023.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Vertex Energy is an energy company focused on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. In early 2021, Vertex Energy announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire an oil refinery located in Mobile, Alabama and a key component of the acquisition was Vertex Energy’s plan to convert a portion of the refinery’s 91,000 barrel-per-day output to renewable diesel fuel, which was expected to generate higher profits than the refinery’s conventional gasoline and diesel fuel outputs.

But as the Vertex Energy class action lawsuit alleges, unbeknownst to investors, immediately prior to the closing of the Mobile acquisition, defendants had entered into, or were a party to, a series of transactions that dramatically capped the new plant’s profitability and would, in fact, lead to significant losses immediately following the acquisition. These transactions, which in some instances were required pursuant to the financing arrangements Vertex Energy…