VTRS INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Viatris … – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Viatris Inc. VTRS common stock between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until July 14, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Viatris class action lawsuit. Captioned Taylor v. Viatris Inc., No. 23-cv-00812 (W.D. Pa.), the Viatris class action lawsuit charges Viatris and several of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: Viatris researches, develops, manufactures, and sells, among other things, branded, generic, complex generic, and biosimilar over the counter medicines.

The Viatris class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Viatris was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generic business than disclosed; (ii) Viatris was not able to effectively manage its base business or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being one of Viatris’ only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilar business to secure enough cash to let Viatris purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) Viatris was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

On February 28, 2022, Viatris revealed that, in light of the prolonged failure of…