Vuzix Announces Android 11 Support for Its Latest Portfolio of Enterprise Smart … – Press Release

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation VUZI, (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its latest portfolio of enterprise smart glasses, consisting of the Vuzix M400™, Vuzix M4000™, Vuzix Shield™ and Vuzix Blade 2™, are now all fully able to operate using Android 11. This advanced OS enables a variety of key benefits, some of the most notable being a more secure platform, improved user experience, easier integration with a variety of Mobile Device Management (MDM) software packages, and enablement of advanced android features within third party apps.

The use of Android 11 across Vuzix’ smart glasses allows for an increase in security and peace of mind for enterprise customers. This operating system allows users to stay up to date with security patches and Android security updates. Android 11 also adds the ability to connect to the WPA3 Wi-Fi protocol, the latest standard in Wi-Fi security, with all products supporting 2.4 and 5ghz frequencies.

Another key feature of the latest update is the improved management of devices configurable across a variety of Mobile Device Management (MDM) software platforms. Such improvements enable enterprise-ready security and performance. Admins can enroll new devices into their platforms with ease, as Android 11 is compatible with a broader set of MDMs, including Microsoft InTune, Workspace One, and many more. This allows for IT departments to easily and quickly configure Vuzix devices, manage compliance, view all hardware properties, and much more; giving enterprise-level companies the security they need to feel safe onboarding potentially large quantities of glasses in a streamlined fashion and manage from one central location.

“Vuzix is continuously striving to offer our smart glasses customers the best user experience in the market,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “As a direct…