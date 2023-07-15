Waging War on Bankruptcy – Press Release

Sue Canyon arms small businesses for prosperity through the Anatomy of Business workshops

SILVER CLIFF, Colo., July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For 30 years Sue Canyon of Business is Booming! has waged war on the bane of small business — bankruptcy. Working with entrepreneurs on the front lines of enterprise, Sue has armed a great many small business owners with the ammunition needed to defeat the insidious enemies of profitability.

Anatomy of Business presents reliable cost reduction, organization training and much more to small business owners.

As a seasoned veteran of business rescue operations, Sue is adept at performing forensic analysis to reveal the kinds of vulnerabilities that force small business owners to surrender to bankruptcy. Even business owners on the brink of financial disaster have employed Sue’s field-tested tools and tactics to emerge victorious — profitable, confident, and rejuvenated.

After decades of developing and refining her system, Sue is now offering that system, the Anatomy of Business Series of workshops, to business owners at a fraction of the cost that her clients typically pay for her services (AnatomyofBusiness.com).

After the advent of factories and the close of World War II, consumers were so eager to get at new products that a new business owner could hardly fail. But with the social and economic disruptions caused by WWII, “small business mentors were no longer available to guide new entrepreneurs,” Sue notes. “Without mentors to teach the nuances of their business craft, many businesses became what I call ‘the walking dead.’ The recession of 2007-09 proved an excellent time for these walking dead to close their doors and save face by blaming their failure on the banking crisis.”

Even trusted allies can unwittingly lead business owners into dire straits, Sue reveals. “I’ve learned that accountants generally don’t know how to run businesses that aren’t selling hours.” Likewise, “Nonprofits don’t know how to run a business to…