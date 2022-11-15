Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin applauds homicide of former fighter





Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group is heavily involved in the fighting in Ukraine, has applauded a video in which a former member of the group is brutally murdered.

The video surfaced over the weekend on the Grey Zone Telegram channel, which frequently showcases the activities of mercenary fighters of the Wagner Group, which is accused of war crimes in Africa, Syria and Ukraine.

It showed a member of the group who had deserted and gone over to the Ukrainian side being murdered with a sledgehammer. The man is named (and names himself in the video) as Yevgeny Nuzhin.

In the video, Nuzhin says: “On the 4th of September I carried out my plan by switching to fight alongside Ukrainian troops. On the 11th of November, I was on a street in Kyiv when someone hit me on the head and I lost consciousness.”

He adds: “I woke up in this…