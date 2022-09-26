Wagner: Putin’s ‘chef’ Yevgeny Prigozhin admits creating mercenary outfit in 2014





Yevgeny Prigozhin, one of Russia’s most elusive oligarchs, now admits to founding the private military company known as Wagner in 2014, reversing years of denials about his connection to the shadowy outfit.

Prigozhin is so close to the Kremlin that he is known as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “chef.”

On social media on Monday, Prigozhin released a statement via his company Concord Catering, which began by saying, “Let’s go briefly over the origins.”

In a lengthy, colorful statement he went on to say that the 2014 Russian-backed separatist movements in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine were the catalyst for its founding.

Prigozhin claimed that he personally “cleaned the old weapons, figured out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who could help me with this. From that moment, from May 1, 2014, a group of patriots was…