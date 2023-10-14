Wales 17-29 Argentina: Pumas seal World Cup semi-final spot with victory in Marseille

Argentina will face Ireland or New Zealand in the semi-finals

Wales (10) 17 Tries: Biggar, T Williams Cons: Biggar 2 Pens: Biggar Argentina (6) 29 Try: Scalvi, Sanchez Cons : Boffelli2 Pens: Boffelli, Sanchez

Argentina ended Wales’ World Cup journey in controversial fashion during an enthralling quarter-final in Marseille.

Wales started brightly with a 10-point lead before Argentina responded with four Emiliano Boffelli penalties.

Tomos Williams restored Wales’ lead with a brilliant effort before two late tries from Joel Sclavi and Nicolas Sanchez sealed the win.

The Pumas face Ireland or New Zealand in the semi-final in Paris next Friday.

The match swung on a controversial decision by English referee Karl Dickson who had replaced Jaco Peyper early on in the game after the South African official suffered a calf injury.

Wales were leading 17-12 when Argentina lock Guido Petti’s shoulder caught the head of Wales centre Nick Tompkins at a ruck.

Dickson decided Petti’s action was legal and gave no…