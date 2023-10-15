Wales 2-1 Croatia: Wilson double reignites Euro 2024 qualification hopes

Harry Wilson marked his 50th Wales appearance with a superb double

Wales produced one of their greatest performances to beat Croatia and reignite their hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024 in sensational fashion.

Roared on by a raucous Cardiff City Stadium crowd, Wales thoroughly outplayed the World Cup semi-finalists as Harry Wilson scored two excellent second-half goals on a dream 50th appearance for his country.

Wilson’s first goal was a beautifully-lofted finish after a delicate through ball from David Brooks and his second, a glancing header from a Daniel James cross, sparked pandemonium in the stands.

Jubilation turned to anxiety when Mario Pasalic headed in for Croatia with 15 minutes left, prompting a spell of pressure from the hitherto listless visitors.

But Wales, who would have been further ahead were it not for several fine saves by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, dug deep to hold on for victory.

Wales must now beat Armenia and Turkey in their final two…