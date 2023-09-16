Wales 28-8 Portugal: Warren Gatland’s facet battle to World Cup win in opposition to spectacular Portugal

Louis Rees-Zammit has played in two World Cup games and scored in each of them

Wales (14) 28 Tries: Rees-Zammit, Lake, Morgan, Faletau Cons: Halfpenny 3, Costelow Portugal (3) 8 Tries: Martins Pens: Marques

Much-changed Wales struggled to a bonus-point World Cup victory over impressive Portugal in Nice.

Portugal excelled in the first half, but were trailing 14-3 at the break after Wales tries by Louis Rees-Zammit and captain Dewi Lake.

Flanker Jac Morgan, a late inclusion for the injured Tommy Reffell, scored before Portugal flanker Nicolas Martins crashed over.

Taulupe Faletau secured the bonus point with a late fourth try.

Portugal finished with 14 men after wing Vincent Pinto was shown a late red card for a reckless high boot on Josh Adams.

While Wales were incredibly underwhelming, Portugal deserve the plaudits for their adventurous attacking approach.

Wales had defeated Portugal 102-11 on the only other occasion they faced each other in 1994. There was never going to be a repeat of…