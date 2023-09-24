Wales 40-6 Australia: Warren Gatland’s facet hammer Wallabies to seal World Cup quarter-final spot

Nick Tompkins celebrates scoring a try in a game he had billed as the biggest of his career

Wales (16) 40 Tries: G Davies, Tompkins, Morgan Cons : Biggar, Anscombe Pens: Anscombe 6 Drop-goal: Anscombe Australia (6) 6 Pens: Donaldson 2

Wales became the first team to reach the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals as they celebrated a record win over Australia in Lyon.

Gareth Anscombe kicked 23 points and tries from Gareth Davies, Nick Tompkins and Jac Morgan sealed a last-eight place with a game remaining in Pool C.

Australia managed just two penalties from Ben Donaldson.

Eddie Jones’ side are on the brink of becoming the first Australia team to suffer pool stage elimination.

The woeful Wallabies were humbled by Wales, who are celebrating a fourth consecutive World Cup quarter-final qualification under Warren Gatland as head coach.

This display must rank as one of Wales’ finest performances under the New Zealander and the result beats their previous record win against Australia, a 28-3 triumph in…