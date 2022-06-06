Wales take time to consolation Ukraine as they indulge in World Cup play-off glory

The agony and the ecstasy: Mykhailo Mudryk of Ukraine looks on as Wales’ Connor Roberts celebrates

When you have waited 64 years for World Cup qualification, what are a few minutes?

Wales had just recorded what their captain Gareth Bale described as the “greatest result” in their history – but this was a unique situation, a generation-defining fixture with a difference.

It was remarkable that their opponents were even here. With war raging in their homeland following Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s footballers had summoned a heroic effort to beat Scotland in their play-off semi-final and almost repeated the feat in Cardiff.

As their exhausted players wept in the rain after their 1-0 loss, you could not help but be moved.

After the initial euphoria of the final whistle, when Wales’ players sank to their knees and looked to the skies, they rose to their feet and walked over to the corner of Ukraine fans before the home crowd had started their celebrations in earnest.

No supporter, in the red…