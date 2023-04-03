Wallbox Files At-the-Market Equity Offering Program – Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) – Press Release

Wallbox WBX (the “company”), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement on Form F-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under which it may offer and sell shares of its Class A ordinary shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million through an “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program.

This offering program is intended to provide the company with access to capital from time to time. The aggregate offering price of up to $100 million represents a portion of funds allowed for issuance under the company’s shelf registration statement declared effective by the SEC on November 22, 2022. The number of shares to be sold, if any, under the ATM program will depend on, among other factors, market conditions, the company’s capital needs, and the anticipated benefits to the company and its shareholders.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of shares under the ATM program for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to the funding of capital expenditures, working capital, production, research and development and potential acquisitions.

The shares will be offered through Canaccord Genuity LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as sales agents (the “Sales Agents”). The Sales Agents may sell shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for the shares, to or through a market maker or in negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The prospectus supplement filed today adds to,…