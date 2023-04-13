Warner Bros. Discovery reengineers the normal TV bundle for the streaming period



New York

CNN

—



Everything old is new again.

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its super-streamer, Max, to the world on Wednesday, with Chief Executive David Zaslav touting the platform as a service “every member of the household” can go to for their television needs.

Max unites some of the industry’s most storied brands under one roof, giving consumers access to a library of programming across WBD’s sprawling portfolio: films by Warner Bros., children’s content from Cartoon Network, premium shows by HBO and unscripted programming from HGTV, TLC, Food Network and many others. Zaslav signaled the package will also at some point be infused with news and sports, given that WBD owns properties such as Turner Sports and CNN.

In effect, WBD announced that it is recreating the bundle, erecting the pillars of a one-stop shop for scripted and unscripted television, movies, news…