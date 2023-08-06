Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” and Director Greta Gerwig Make History Together … – Press Release

With her globally embraced blockbuster topping $1 billion, visionary filmmaker Greta Gerwig becomes the first woman to achieve that milestone as a solo director

With no signs of slowing down, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” races past the billion-dollar mark over the weekend, just 17 days in release in North America and most international markets, taking in a record-smashing $1.0315 billion worldwide, with $459.4 million coming in from domestic theaters and $572.1 million overseas. The widely acclaimed box office juggernaut and cultural phenomenon has also launched filmmaker Greta Gerwig into the record books as the first woman to surpass that benchmark as a solo director. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, and Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, for Warner Bros. Pictures.

In making the announcement, Goldstein and Cripps stated, “As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water. This is a watershed moment for ‘Barbie,’ and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink. Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far ‘Barbie’ can go in the real world.”

Added Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, “A massive achievement like this is possible when you have an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special moviegoing…