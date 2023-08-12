Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” Crosses the Half-Billion Mark at the Domestic Bo… – Press Release

On the heels of its history-making jump into the billion-dollar club worldwide, “Barbie” continues to steal the hearts of audiences from coast to coast, culminating its third straight week at the top of the North American box office with a staggering $502.6 million and counting. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Released on July 21st, the film from Greta Gerwig—who has also made it into the record books as the first woman to cross the billion-dollar mark as a solo director—delivers an original cinematic rendering of the timeless Mattel IP that continues to draw record crowds and captivate audiences of every age across all quadrants. With a visionary director, a stellar cast led by Margot Robbie, who also produced, and Ryan Gosling, and the world’s most iconic doll at its heart, the widely acclaimed film has cut a swath through scores of Studio and industrywide records, clocking in new daily, weekly and weekend domestic box office highs at unprecedented speeds.

“It takes a truly extraordinary experience to power a winning streak this unstoppable, and Greta, Margot, and the entire ‘Barbie’ cast and crew have clearly delivered exactly that. ‘Barbie’ is, without a doubt, the must-see theatrical event that people have been waiting for,” said Goldstein. “This wholly original film—one that’s not part of any franchise—broke nearly 20 box office records on its debut weekend alone, and with the low percentage drops we’re seeing from week to week, that momentum is showing no signs of slowing down. I Ken say that this is absolutely the summer of pink, and we couldn’t be more thrilled or proud to be part of it.”

Added Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, “We are so thrilled the ‘Barbie’ movie continues to be seen and discovered by moviegoers around the country. With this new and incredible box office benchmark reached, all of us at…