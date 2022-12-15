Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are beating the market this 12 months

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.



Investors around the world have been trying to adjust their portfolios to contend with big interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and other central banks this year. But Warren Buffett has no reason to be worried.

It looks like the Oracle of Omaha will have the last laugh this year. Shares of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

(BRKB) are up about 5.5% in 2022. The S&P 500 has dropped more than 15%.

Buffett has been helped by the fact that Berkshire has a big stake in oil company Chevron

(CVX), which is the best stock in the Dow this year with a nearly 50%…