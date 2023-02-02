Warren Deutrom: Cricket Eire boss says talks over new Dublin stadium ‘severe’

Ireland have alternated between Malahide (above), Stormont and Bready as the venues for their home internationals

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin “serious discussions” on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality.

Deutrom believes Ireland’s co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government.

But he says work at the National Sports Campus venue would have to begin by next year for it to be ready by 2030.

Deutrom said the government had “fired the starting pistol” to begin talks.

“There’s a long way to go but this is a very important step,” Deutrom told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

“The government in November confirmed the intention to build a stadium in due course.

“The next cab off the rank for us was to ensure the degree of urgency that it was going to be developed as quickly as possible and the government’s announcement around that over the weekend was obviously…