Warren Deutrom: Cricket Eire boss says Zimbabwe qualifier ‘bitterly disappointing’

Andrew Balbirnie (left) stepped down as Ireland white-ball captain following the team’s poor performances at the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe

Cricket Ireland chief Warren Deutrom says players, coaches and the governing body were “bitterly disappointed” by the displays of the Ireland men’s side at the recent World Cup qualifier.

Ireland failed to reach the Super Sixes stage in Zimbabwe as they missed out on a World Cup spot by a big margin.

“No one would have banked on us not even making it through to the Super Sixes,” said Deutrom.

The Irish would have earned $1m had they secured World Cup qualification.

“Obviously you take off whatever you would normally pay to players and then whatever preparation costs are,” added the Cricket Ireland chief.

“We wouldn’t be foolish enough to budget for what isn’t guaranteed so it’s not a financial loss per se, but there is no doubt it’s an opportunity lost.”

‘No lack of spirit or dedication’

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Summer Sportsound, Deutrom…