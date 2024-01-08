Warwickshire CCC: Bears have doubts over Ed Barnard and Liam Norwell accidents

Liam Norwell and Ed Barnard are both injury doubts for the start of the season

Warwickshire have doubts over the fitness of fast bowlers Ed Barnard and Liam Norwell with three months to go to the start of the 2024 domestic season.

Barnard has had a shoulder operation which may cause him to miss the opening game against his former club Worcestershire.

And the Bears also have a doubt over Norwell, who missed the entire 2023 season with his ongoing back injury.

“We’re not quite sure where Liam Norwell is,” said coach Mark Robinson.

“He’s pain-free at the moment. but we’re obviously not sure how that injury will work out.”

Norwell, who turned 32 over Christmas, signed a new deal last April tying him to Edgbaston”until at least 2025″.

He did send down 10 overs in one pre-season friendly against Worcestershire at Edgbaston last March and a further six overs in July in a 50-over friendly against the South Asian Cricket Academy at Portland Road.

But he has not bowled in a first-class match since…