Jayant Yadav, who made the most recent of his six Test appearances for India in March, has also played in two ODIs

Warwickshire have signed India off-spinner Jayant Yadav for their final three County Championship games.

Yadav, 32, is scheduled to make his debut for the relegation-threatened reigning county champions in the crunch home game with fellow strugglers Somerset, starting on 12 September.

The all-rounder will join India team-mate Mohammed Siraj, who has also signed for the Bears’ last three games.

Yadav has taken 173 wickets and made 2,194 runs in 64 first-class matches.

“This will be my first County Championship experience,” he told the club website external-link . “When I was asked if I would like to join Warwickshire it was something I couldn’t say no to.

“I have never played at Edgbaston, but I have heard great things about the stadium and it will be a privilege to call it my home.”

“It was vitally important that we strengthened our bowling line-up for the run-in,” said Bears…