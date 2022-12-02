Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason

Stuart Barnes has worked previously at three other English counties – Surrey, Gloucestershire and Somerset

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason’s end-of-season departure to join England women.

The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side.

Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently Surrey.

He has previously worked with three Bears bowlers before, pacemen Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles.

Barnes worked with Woakes on an England Lions tour of the West Indies, and with Norwell and Miles when they were with Gloucestershire.

He has already started work in the indoor nets at Edgbaston but will link up with the squad full-time in January.

Warwickshire, who are still without a director of cricket following the departure of Sussex-bound Paul Farbrace, are currently in the hands of first-team coach Mark Robinson.

