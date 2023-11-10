Warwickshire: Will Rhodes steps down as skipper after 4 years

Will Rhodes succeeded Jeetan Patel as Bears captain in 2020

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes has stepped down as Bears skipper after four seasons in the role.

The 28-year-old Yorkshireman wants to concentrate on his game after seeing his haul of County Championship runs drop for a second season running.

Rhodes has been at Edgbaston for six years, since arriving from his native Yorkshire in 2018.

He look over the captaincy for the Covid-hit 2020 season, following the retirement of Jeetan Patel.

“Coming to the club as a 22-year-old I never thought I’d get such an opportunity to captain a great club like Warwickshire,” said Rhodes. “It’s been an unbelievable honour.

“I was hugely grateful for the opportunity when Jim Troughton and Paul Farbrace asked me to do it. And with the support of Mark Robinson [first-team coach] and Gavin Larsen [performance director], I’d like to think I’ve made a positive contribution.

“I’m looking forward to next season, helping whoever will be the new captain, and…