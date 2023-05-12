Water as a Fuel Market to Reach $13.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 12.5% CAGR: … – Press Release

Portland,OR, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Water as a Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Hydrogen and Oxyhydrogen) and by Technology (Electrolysis and Natural Gas Reforming): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032“. According to the report, the global water as a fuel market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $13.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032.
Prime determinants of growth
Growth in the application of hydrogen, rise in demand for hydrogen as an alternative fuel, and net zero targets aiming to decarbonize the economy are the factors driving the growth of the water as a fuel market. However, a lack of policies & regulatory framework and high cost & efficiency losses are expected to restrain the market growth. Meanwhile, flexibility in hydrogen production, government policy and company strategies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the industry in the upcoming years.
Report coverage & details:
|
Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023–2032
|Base Year
|2022
|Market Size in 2022
|$4.1 billion
|Market Size in 2032
|$13.4 billion
|CAGR
|12.5%
|No. of Pages in Report
|300
|Segments Covered
|Fuel Type, Technology, and Region
|Drivers
|Growth in the application of hydrogen
Rise in demand for hydrogen as alternative fuel
Net zero targets and aim to decarbonize the economy
|Opportunities
|Flexibility in hydrogen production
Government policy and company strategies
|Restraints
|Lack of policies and regulatory framework
High cost and efficiency losses
Volatile nature of hydrogen and oxyhydrogen
Covid-19 Scenario:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global water as a fuel market owing to the implementation of subsequent global lockdowns by the governments of several countries. However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for hydrogen-based…