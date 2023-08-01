Watercrest Spanish Springs Awarded Florida’s Top 25 Best Assisted Living Communi… – Press Release

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly announces their recognition as a winner in the 2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Communities by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards.

This is the second award of distinction this year by Watercrest Spanish Springs, as they were prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Memory Care Community in the Best Senior Living Communities Report.

“We kicked off 2023 achieving 100% occupancy at our Watercrest Spanish Springs community and it is such an honor to be recognized repeatedly as one of the best senior living communities in our industry,” says Kathy Wiederhold, Executive Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an upscale senior living community offering outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest’s signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5140.

Innovators of Senior Living (IOSL) is a resource dedicated to helping people find the best senior living communities for themselves and their loved ones. It is created by ExaCare, a media platform committed to becoming a thought leader and convener of discourse in the assisted living industry. The magazine features intentional and curated content to improve the well-being of assisted living residents and staff across the US. The 2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Communities also includes another Watercrest Senior Living Community: Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.