WaterField Celebrates the Steam Deck Anniversary and the Switch and Analogue Poc… – Press Release

WaterField Designs introduces the Magnetic Steam Deck Case to celebrate the console’s one-year anniversary and the Magnetic Case for the Switch and Magnetic Analogue Pocket Case to recognize WaterField’s fandom of these additional consoles. Each Made-in-USA gaming case is a stylish, impeccably handcrafted, compact case to protect and carry the popular Valve, Nintendo, and Analogue gaming handhelds respectively.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — San Francisco designer and manufacturer WaterField Designs introduces the Steam Deck Magnetic Case, the Magnetic Case for the Switch, and the Analogue Pocket Magnetic Case, innovative carry cases for the popular Valve, Nintendo, and Analogue gaming consoles plus a few key accessories. These handcrafted, high-quality gaming cases protect the handhelds in stylish, streamlined designs that are perfect for gaming on the go.

Steam Deck Magnetic Case video

Magnetic Case for the Switch video

Analogue Pocket Magnetic Case video

“It’s the one-year Steam Deck anniversary with no more queue to purchase the console, so more and more PC gamers are looking for a unique Steam Deck case,” explained company owner Gary Waterfield. “Originally designed for the Playdate, our structured magnetic gaming case is now available for the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and Analogue Pocket. You’ll love the silent magnetic zipper. It’s secure and fun to use, and it allows you to charge your gaming console while protected inside the gaming case.”

The premium full-grain leather panel is available in various colors to match or complement gamers’ consoles. Vegan versions in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas sport the same stylish look. Lightweight foam and plush interior padding envelop the Steam Deck, Switch, and Analogue Pocket for custom-fitted protection. Strings of rare-earth magnets along two sides of the gaming console cases create an inventive magnetic “zipper” that can be opened by pulling the sides apart or by placing one finger inside…