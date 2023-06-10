WaterField Introduces Made-in-USA Classic Waxed Canvas Brief – Press Release

WaterField Designs unveils the Vitesse Brief, an American-made waxed canvas laptop bag designed for the new Apple 15-inch MacBook Air and other popular Apple and PC laptops. Timeless design, premium materials, and impeccable craftsmanship combine to make the Vitesse Brief an essential wardrobe staple for carrying daily work essentials.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — San Francisco-based WaterField Designs announces the Vitesse Brief, an American-made waxed-canvas briefcase with classic styling and simple elegance equally at home in a downtown office or a local coffee shop. Designed for the new Apple 15-inch MacBook Air, other current Apple laptops, and popular PC laptops up to 16 inches, the buy-it-for-life laptop briefcase displays WaterField Designs’ premium materials and signature craftsmanship that blend clean design with heirloom quality.

“What I love about the Vitesse line bags are their simple, elegant designs with a hint of modernity. The bags are lightweight, easy to use and access, and built to withstand decades of use,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “The new Vitesse Brief makes an ideal MacBook Air laptop bag and rounds out our popular waxed-canvas Vitesse Collection where it joins our Vitesse Cycling Musette and Vitesse Messenger.”

The clean, uncluttered design of the Vitesse Brief keeps workday necessities organized and easy to access. The main compartment is directly accessible from either end through a smooth, waterproof YKK zipper. Inside, a full-length pocket stows a laptop — a 15-inch MacBook Air or another laptop up to 14.25 x 10 inches — either on its own or within a laptop sleeve. A nylon tab secures the laptop in place. Two open pockets organize tech and personal accessories, and the spacious interior leaves room for whatever other items might be needed throughout the day.

An old-world, satchel-style flap covers a full-length front pocket and secures with metal paragliding-inspired buckles for a modern twist. Three…