WaterField Unveils Sophisticated ROG Ally Magnetic Gaming Case for the Handheld … – Press Release

WaterField Designs introduces the ROG Ally Magnetic Case, an impeccably crafted, Made-in-USA gaming case to protect the popular Asus gaming handheld. Available in full-grain leather or rugged vegan textiles, the new gaming case joins WaterField’s collection of gaming accessories for the Asus ROG Ally, the Nintendo Switch, the Panic Playdate, the Analogue Pocket, and the Valve Steam Deck.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — San Francisco designer and manufacturer WaterField Designs introduces the handcrafted ROG Ally Magnetic Case, a professional-looking case custom-fitted for the popular Asus ROG Ally console and a few key accessories. In premium full-grain leather, vegan ballistic nylon, or waxed canvas, with plush interior padding, the Asus ROG Ally case protects the device for gamers on the go. An innovative magnetic “zipper” closure supports in-case charging, adding versatility to the stylish handheld gaming case.

VIDEO

“Our customers urged us to add a custom-sized ROG Ally case to our magnetic gaming case line,” explained company owner Gary Waterfield. “Our magnetic handheld gaming cases close with a silent magnetic ‘zipper’ that customers love. It’s secure and fun to use, and it even allows you to charge your ROG Ally while it’s protected inside. I just love the smell of the premium leather and the way the compact case feels in my hand.”

The premium full-grain leather exterior is available in various colors, and the vegan versions in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas sport the same stylish look. Lightweight foam and plush interior padding envelop the ROG Ally for custom-fitted protection. Strings of rare-earth magnets along two sides of the gaming console case create an inventive magnetic “zipper” that can be opened by pulling the sides apart or by placing one finger inside and “unzipping” the magnets. The sleek, sophisticated case carries the gaming handheld discreetly, making it suitable for any environment.

Features: