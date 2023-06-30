Waterproofing Membranes Market worth $38.8 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR o… – Press Release

Chicago, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Waterproofing Membranes Market is estimated at USD 33.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for waterproofing membranes is increasing, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient waterproofing membranes. The emergence of environment-friendly waterproofing membranes and green buildings is also driving the market.

Waterproofing membranes are materials that are used to prevent water ingress in any building structure. These are available in sheet form or can be liquid applied. These membranes are easy to handle, easy to apply, highly efficient, flexible, and also provide improved strength, tear resistance, weathering resistance, UV stability, and elasticity to the applied surface.

List of Key Players in Waterproofing Membranes Market:

Sika (Switzerland) Tremco (US) BASF (Germany) Soprema (France) GCP applied technologies (US) Fosroc (UK) Mapei (Italy) Carlisle Construction Company (US) Johns Manville (US) Renolit (Germany) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Waterproofing Membranes Market:

Driver: Urbanization, economic growth, and infrastructural developments

Urbanization, economic growth, and infrastructural developments Restrain: Potential health and environmental issues

Potential health and environmental issues Opportunity: Rising interest in green roofs to boost demand for waterproofing membranes

Rising interest in green roofs to boost demand for waterproofing membranes Challenge: Volatility in raw material prices

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on usage, the waterproofing membranes market is segmented into new construction and refurbishment.

Based on applications, the market can be segmented as building structures, roofing, walls, roadways, and water & waste management.

