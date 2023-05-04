Way forward for Check cricket may very well be like Wimbledon, says Rajasthan Royals proprietor Manoj Badale

The likes of Australia’s Steve Smith (front left) and England Test captain Ben Stokes (front right) have been purchased in the Indian Premier League draft by Manoj Badale (back left)

The future of Test cricket might be short once-a-year events like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale.

One of the biggest issues cricket faces is the scheduling with some sides playing two series in two different formats concurrently in recent years.

Badale estimates some of the world’s best players can play cricket on 220-230 days of the year, across T20, one-day and Tests.

England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day internationals last July saying “there is too much cricket” and players “are not cars” that can be “refilled and go back out there”.

“We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event,” Badale told the Tailenders podcast.

“We should have it at the same time every year, played between a small set of nations that can…