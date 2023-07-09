Wayfarer Blend and NARSA Natural Coffees from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Win Doubl… – Press Release

Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has enhanced its standing among the world’s elite coffee roasters at the Aurora International Taste Challenge. The Columbus roaster’s Wayfarer Blend and NARSA Natural Coffees both scored double gold awards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has brought home double gold awards for its exceptional Wayfarer Blend and NARSA Natural coffees at the prestigious 2023 Aurora International Taste Challenge in South Africa.

“This is a monumental achievement for Crimson Cup, as independent judges rated two of our coffees among the best in the world,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. He noted that the coffees have previously won top honors at competitions such as America’s Best Espresso and Golden Bean North America.

“These awards reflect the dedication and craftsmanship that goes into every cup, from traveling to forge long-term relationships with coffee farmers to employing skilled roasting profiles that bring out the nuances of each bean.”

The Aurora International Taste Challenge was established to recognize and award food and drink excellence internationally while helping consumers confidently purchase award-winning products.

Crimson Cup developed Wayfarer Blend and NARSA Natural coffees through its CRIMSON brand, which focuses on bridging the connection from producer to consumer and highlighting the people behind its coffees and other products.

Brandon Bir, CRIMSON’s Director of Sustainability, initiated relationships with the producers of both coffees.

“For over a decade, we’ve been working with farmers and processors at origin to develop exceptional coffees that command a premium price – allowing farmers to grow their businesses as we grow ours,” he said. “Competitions like Aurora International Taste Challenge showcase the hard work of the smallholder coffee farmers who produce some of our favorite coffees.”

A licensed Coffee Q Grader and Q Instructor, Bir also selected and prepared Crimson Cup’s…