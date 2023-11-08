Wayne Barnes: Rugby World Cup last referee on social media abuse he and household confronted

Retiring rugby World Cup referee Wayne Barnes speaks to BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan on social media abuse

World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes revealed “vile” social media abuse towards him and his family “crossed a line” and those responsible should be punished.

His wife, Polly, previously said Barnes received death threats external-link after the match.

“When people make threats against your wife and kids, they should be held to account and punished,” Barnes said.

Barnes has taken charge of a record 111 Tests, which included officiating at five World Cups.

He showed the first-ever red card in a final to New Zealand captain Sam Cane for a high tackle as South Africa retained their title.

In his first interview since announcing his retirement, Barnes said he believed social media abuse was getting worse.

“Threats of sexual violence, threats of saying we know where you live. It crosses that line,” he told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

“Social media is getting worse and it’s the sad thing about…