Wayne Madsen: Derbyshire legend indicators new two-year contract

Wayne Madsen has scored more than 13,000 first-class runs for Derbyshire, with only Kim Barnett ahead of him on the club’s all-time list

Long-serving batter Wayne Madsen has signed a new two-year contract with Derbyshire that will extend his time at the county to 16 full seasons.

The South Africa-born 39-year-old joined Derbyshire in August 2009 and is second on their all-time list of run-scorers, with 20,930 in all formats.

Madsen was the top scorer in the County Championship in 2022 and hit more than 500 runs in the T20 Blast last season.

His new contract will take him through until the end of the 2025 campaign.

“Derbyshire is home to my family and we love living here. My entire county career has been here and I’ve made so many great memories,” Madsen said. external-link

“The whole club is moving in the right direction and that’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of.”

Madsen, who has played four T20 internationals for Italy, captained Derbyshire to the second division title…