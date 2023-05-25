Wayne Parnell: Durham signal South Africa all-rounder for T20 Blast

Wayne Parnell has played 56 T20 internationals for South Africa

Durham have signed South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell for their T20 Blast campaign.

The 33-year-old has taken 268 wickets in 264 T20 matches and helped Worcestershire to the 2018 title.

Parnell is expected to link up with Durham this weekend after playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

He also has experience in county cricket with Sussex, Glamorgan, Kent and Northamptonshire.

Parnell claimed nine wickets in seven matches in this year’s IPL, including England pair Joe Root and Jos Buttler in taking 3-10 against Rajasthan Royals.

Durham have lost pace bowler Matthew Potts to a call-up to the England squad for the upcoming series against Ireland.

“Wayne is an experienced international level T20 bowler with a proven track record of delivering performances in franchise cricket,” Durham director of cricket Marcus North said.

“His experience of playing for and captaining T20 teams around the world…