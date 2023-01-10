Wayne Parnell on SA20, and making his return to the South Africa set-up

Wayne Parnell, second left, with the other SA20 franchise captains

South African cricket is entering a period of revolution.

The SA20 tournament, which begins on Tuesday, represents a new era after so much unrest among so many of the country’s players in the last decade.

For years, Kolpak deals – which allowed sportspeople from countries with associate trade agreements with the European Union, such as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Caribbean nations to be afforded the same right to free movement as EU citizens – brought about a talent drain.

A host of the country’s brightest talents headed to England for better opportunities and better contracts, trading away their eligibility to play for South Africa in the process.

That practice has now ended, following Britain’s withdrawal from the EU – meaning players are free to return to play for their country of birth once again.

One of the highest profile exits was Wayne Parnell – the left-arm pace bowling all-rounder had played 111 games for the…