WBBL: All the things you’ll want to know as Ladies’s Massive Bash returns

Perth Scorchers are the defending champions of the Women’s Big Bash

Dates: 13 October to 27 November Coverage: Live commentary on selected matches on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and via the BBC Sport website and app

The Women’s Big Bash League is back.

As we come towards the end of another bumper year of cricket, the world’s leading players are in Australia for the longest-running Twenty20 franchise competition in the women’s game.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers must wait until Sunday to start their campaign, but the tournament gets under way on Thursday with Brisbane Heat taking on Sydney Sixers in Mackay from 09:40 BST.

The eight teams will play each other twice in a group stage that runs until 20 November, with the final scheduled for 27 November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the WBBL.

What’s new for 2022?

After two Covid-affected years, the WBBL is finally able to play matches across the country, meaning the Scorchers can play in front of a home crowd as…