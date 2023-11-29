WBBL: Brisbane Warmth beat Perth Scorchers by 67 runs to achieve ultimate

Spinner Georgia Voll took 4-18 as Scorchers failed to chase 198 to win

Brisbane Heat 197-5 (20 overs): G Harris 54 (33); King 3-30 Perth Scorchers 130-8 (20 overs): Sciver-Brunt 36 (27); Voll 4-18 Brisbane Heat won by 67 runs Scorecard. Table.

Brisbane Heat secured their place in the Women’s Big Bash League final with a comfortable 67-run win over Perth Scorchers.

Australia opener Grace Harris struck an entertaining 54 from 33 balls in Heat’s imposing 197-5.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 36 in Scorchers’ reply as they limped to 130-8.

Heat will face defending champions Adelaide Strikers in the final on Saturday 2 December.

Heat, who were eliminated from the Challenger in the 2022 tournament, started confidently through Harris and Georgia Redmayne’s opening stand of 69 in 7.3 overs.

Young England batter Bess Heath was not needed with the bat, as Heat’s innings was boosted by lower-order cameos from Laura Harris and Charli Knott, who made 24 from 11 balls and 32 from…