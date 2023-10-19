WBBL: Meg Lanning leads Melbourne Stars to opening day victory in opposition to Sydney Sixers

Meg Lanning returned for a second stint with Melbourne Stars in 2020

Sydney Sixers 163-9 (20 overs): Gardner 72 (44); Gardner 2-23 Melbourne Stars 165-8 (20 overs): Lanning 55 (34); Sutherland 4-27 Melbourne Stars won by two runs Scorecard . Table .

Captain Meg Lanning caught the eye as Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Sixers in the 2023 Women’s Big Bash League’s opening game.

Lanning hit a team-high 55 off 34 balls to help the Stars reach 165-8 at North Sydney Oval.

After the Sixers fell to 71-6, stand-in captain Ashleigh Gardner dragged them back into the game with a fine 72.

But needing eight runs off the final seven balls, the Sixers couldn’t get over the line.

Australia international Lanning has been building some solid form since missing the Ashes series draw against England over the summer for medical reasons.

The 31-year-old has hit four half centuries from her past five outings, featuring for Victoria Women prior to the return of the Big Bash League.

Annabel Sutherland also impressed for the…