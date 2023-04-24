WCC receives $2M grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to create prosperity… – Press Release

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has been awarded a $2.09 million grant to launch a jobs and education initiative to boost the quality of life and outcomes for underrepresented populations in Ypsilanti.



The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation grant will fund WCC’s new Advance Ypsi initiative to strengthen pathways to prosperity through education and career development.

Advance Ypsi is part of the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Detroit Drives Degrees Community College Collaborative (D3C3), which today announced over $30 million in support from Ballmer Group and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The D3C3 initiative is a partnership with seven Southeast Michigan community colleges, including Washtenaw, to ensure students have equitable educational opportunities and graduate with high-value credentials or degrees that lead to good-paying, in-demand jobs with local employers, boosting the Region’s overall prosperity.

Our initiative will serve 300 Ypsilanti Community Schools high school students and adults from Ypsilanti over three years, training and preparing them for careers with an earning potential of at least $40,000. When fully realized, more than $12 million annually could be earned by residents in a community where 50% of households live below the poverty level and the post-secondary educational rate is 20%, according to the most recent US Census.

“WCC has long been a community partner to build bridges for students in their education and pursuit of jobs and careers that will help them prosper not only today but for a lifetime,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca. “This is an historic initiative that has the potential to transform the regional talent pipeline in Southeast Michigan and support the goal of college completion.”

Advance Ypsi will launch in the Fall of 2023 with an emphasis on careers in mobility-focused transportation, manufacturing and IT sectors.

“We are working hand in hand with YCS, employers…