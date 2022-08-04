‘We purchased an affordable Italian residence and added an elevator’

Editor’s Note — Sign up to CNN Travel’s free nine-part Unlocking Italy newsletter for insider intel on Italy’s best loved destinations and lesser-known regions to plan your ultimate trip. Plus, we’ll get you in the mood before you go with movie suggestions, reading lists and recipes from Stanley Tucci.

(CNN) — Buyers from all around the world have been snapping up dilapidated Italian homes at rock bottom prices over the past few years as numerous depopulated towns and villages attempt to revive their dwindling communities by offering property bargains.

While the prospect of substantial structural upgrades, along with the red tape often involved in purchasing a home in a foreign country, might be off putting to some, others have jumped at the chance.

Of course, each buyer will have a different vision for their new renovation project. Some opt to keep things as simple as possible, focusing on making the house livable again, while keeping costs down.

And there are also those who…