Webb’s FIFA case sentence re-set for thirteenth time

Jeff Webb before his arrest, with deposed FIFA president Sepp Blatter

(CNS): The sentencing hearing for disgraced local football hero Jefferey Webb has been rescheduled for what appears to be at least the thirteenth time. Webb was convicted of various offences in relation to the infamous FIFA scandal in 2015. According to documents filed with the courts in the Eastern District of New York, an order granting Webb’s request to move the sentencing, which was set for December last year, to August has been granted. This delay seems to be linked to Webb’s part in the latest trial relating to the case.

Almost eight years after Webb and dozens of other FIFA bosses and international sports executives were all charged in a huge bribery and corruption case, the legal proceedings surrounding the scandal are still continuing. Two former 21st Century Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, as well as the Argentinian media company Full Play Group, are currently on trial…